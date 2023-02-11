Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Apprentice candidate Reece Donnelly has addressed claims he was kicked off the show.

On Thursday (9 February), the latest episode of the BBC competition continued, showing contestants participating in a task in Dubai.

At the beginning of the episode, Donnelly could be seen at Heathrow. However, he later vanished from the episode, leaving viewers to wonder where he was.

Back in the boardroom, Lord Sugar told the contestants that Donnelly had to withdraw from the series.

However, The Sun claimed that Donnelly was actually booted off the show due to drinking on the flight to Dubai.

The report said: “Producers take health and safety extremely seriously and have a duty of care to all the candidates.

“Having him on screen intoxicated and taking part in a task when he was unfit to do so was something they simply couldn’t contemplate.”

Donnelly has now responded to the claims, stating: ”I don’t have any comment to make on that. I left the show due to health reasons and I’ve said this.”

He continued: “I could not continue in The Apprentice due to being unable to complete the task in Dubai for health reasons.

He told BBC Scotland’s The Edit on Saturday: “Unfortunately I had to leave the process due to health issues. I know there is a million and one media speculation and stories running around and I just want to make that clear.”

Hee added: “Sometimes you just need to listen to your body is all I have got to say on it, and the show is tough.

‘The Apprentice’ candidate Reece Donnelly (BBC)

“For me, who is such a go-getter, it was one of the hardest choices I have ever had to make but it is a choice that I stand by now. Nine months later, I’m all good and I’m here.”

A spokesperson for the show said: “Reece was unable to continue in the process. This was discussed and agreed between Reece and programme-makers.”

Since the episode’s broadcast, Donnelly has thanked viewers on Instagram, and participated in an interview about his time on the show.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said he thinks he “would have made it a lot further” had he not left prematurely.

Joe Philips was the latest contestant to be fired by Lord Sugar.

This year’s series is minus aide Claude Littner, who was forced to quit after just one episode.

The Apprentice continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.