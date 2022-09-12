The Archers addresses death of Queen Elizabeth II in latest episode

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Long-running BBC radio series The Archers addressed the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Sunday’s (11 September) episode.

The Queen died on Thursday (8 September) in Balmoral at the age of 96.

In the specially recorded scene, two of the Radio 4 drama’s best known characters – Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy – offered reflections on the monarch’s life and legacy.

Lilian, voiced by Sunny Ormonde, described the royal as being “steady as a rock” throughout her 70-year reign. “It’s going to be strange without her, I think,” she said.

“When you think of our lives since then, and everything that’s happened to us, the Queen has always been there. She’s just always been there,” said Lynda (Carole Boyd).

The Archers actually pre-dates the Queen’s reign, having aired its first episode back in 1951. The Queen was coronated in 1953.

Coronation Street and EastEnders are both set to return on Monday evening (12 September) after several days’ absence due to changed broadcasting schedules in the wake of the Queen’s death.

It is not yet known whether the popular TV soaps will also insert specially recorded scenes acknowledging the Queen’s death.

News of the Queen’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from celebrities across the world of culture, including Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir David Attenborough, and Daniel Craig.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here