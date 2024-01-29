✕ Close The Bachelor season 28 teaser

The Bachelor is back for episode two tonight as former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei searches for his second chance at love.

Joey was announced as the next Bachelor during The Bachelorette’s season 20 finale, where he finished in second place.

Season 28 welcomed back host Jesse Palmer, who took over from Chris Harrison in 2021 after he was fired due to controversial comments he made in an Extra interview.

The season premiere on 22 January saw the arrival of 32 women entering the Bachelor mansion, all competing for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart.

That number quickly declined as 10 hopefuls were sent home. Among the 22 women to make it to the second episode were two sisters who quickly revealed their familial relationship after initially planning on keeping it a secret.

US viewers will be able to tune into the new episodes of The Bachelor on Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.