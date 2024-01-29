The Bachelor 2024: Fan-favourite Daisy lands first date with Joey Graziadei in episode 2
Former ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant has returned as the season 28 star of ‘The Bachelor’
The Bachelor is back for episode two tonight as former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei searches for his second chance at love.
Joey was announced as the next Bachelor during The Bachelorette’s season 20 finale, where he finished in second place.
Season 28 welcomed back host Jesse Palmer, who took over from Chris Harrison in 2021 after he was fired due to controversial comments he made in an Extra interview.
The season premiere on 22 January saw the arrival of 32 women entering the Bachelor mansion, all competing for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart.
That number quickly declined as 10 hopefuls were sent home. Among the 22 women to make it to the second episode were two sisters who quickly revealed their familial relationship after initially planning on keeping it a secret.
US viewers will be able to tune into the new episodes of The Bachelor on Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.
How to watch episode two of The Bachelor tonight
The Bachelor returns tonight with a second episode that promises to bring plenty more drama.
Why did ABC blur out the Canadian flag?
The mystery of why the Canadian flag that Maria gave to Joey was blurred out has been solved! And the answer is not as controversial as you might think.
According to TVLine, a network source said that blurring out the flag was in line with the Canadian government’s official rules and regulations, with respect to the commercial use of its national symbols.
The country’s flag is “protected… against unauthorised use for commercial purposes,” and any requests to use the National Flag of Canada must be approved.
Who has been sent home on The Bachelor season 28?
The Bachelor season 28, starring former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei, made history as it welcomed 32 women to the mansion – the most of any season.
Following the season premiere on 22 January, however, that number has quickly declined.
Joey Graziadei started with 32 women vying for his heart, but that number is quickly dropping
Great summary. If you know, you know. If you missed the live broadcast of The Bachelor season 28 premiere, US viewers can watch it on Hulu on Tuesday.
Looks like we weren’t the only ones confused by the blurring of the Canadian flag.
Some of the best limousine entrances
This season’s contestants were quite lowkey in their entrances. Some women, however, decided to go all-out.
Jenn, 25, skidded in in a go-kart.
Daisy, 25, drove up in a Christmas tree truck.
Erika, 25, and Joey shared their first dance after she arrived with a boom box and some tunes.
The Bachelor sister contestants explain decision to keep their relationship secret
The Bachelor season 28 welcomed a pair of sisters competing against each other and 30 other women for Joey Graziadei’s heart.
Philadelphia natives Lauren, 28, and Allison, 26, made their entrances during the premiere episode, which aired on Monday (22 January), directly telling the cameras that they’ll be keeping their relationship a secret from Joey and the other contestants for at least a little while.
Although, their secret didn’t last long, as they spillt the beans in the second hour of the premiere.
This is not the first time that sisters Allison and Lauren have dated the same man
Who is Daisy, the early Bachelor fan-favourite?
25-year-old Daisy is from Becker, Minnesota. Having grown up in a big, loving family with parents whose 30-plus-year marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she’s looking for, the account executive is ready to find a man who’s loyal, adventurous and family-oriented.
During the premiere episode, viewers learnt that Daisy lost a majority of her hearing and recently received a cochlear implant a couple of years ago.
She drove up in a pick-up truck with a Christmas tree in the boot, a reference to her childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm.
Fans are already predicting a winner!
Along with their own favourites, fans are already predicting a season 28 winner: 25-year-old Daisy from Becker, Minnesota.
Fans list early favourites following season 28 premiere
Following the season 28 premiere, fans are voicing who left good and bad impressions.
Here’s who people are listing as their favourites so far:
