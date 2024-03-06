The Bachelor fans accuse producers of misleading them after spotting ‘sneaky’ edit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One eagle-eyed Bachelor fan has spotted what appears to be some editing trickery in the latest episode of the hit dating show, leading viewers to accuse the producers of misleading them.

Before Joey Graziadei sent fan-favourite Maria packing at the end of the eighth episode of season 28, he handed out roses to his final three women, Daisy, Kelsey A and Rachel – in that order. Or so it seemed.

“It looks like Daisy got the first rose after hometowns but that’s actually not true,” She’s All Bach podcast host Stefanie Parker said in an Instagram reel.

Narrating the scene, Parker says: “We see Daisy walk up, it pans to Kelsey, she’s looking concerned. And then when Kelsey’s the one that gets the second rose, Daisy has nothing in her hands because Daisy didn’t have a rose at that time because Kelsey’s actually the one who got the first rose.

“And now, it just makes you wonder why they want you to think otherwise...”

Several commenters were shocked by Parker’s “interesting” observation, with one postulating that the producers did so because “they want us to think it’s Daisy at the end”.

“The producers probably thought it’d create more drama if he picked them in a certain order,” a second wrote.

“The producers are really doing us dirty this season with lack of context and making us think things we shouldn’t,” a third commented, with another added: “Producers are being sneaky!!! Trying to build up Daisy so much.”

The Independent has contacted ABC for comment.

For weeks, fans were convinced that Joey was engaged to 25-year-old Daisy from Minnesota. However, in an updated theory, popular blogger Reality Steve “revealed” who Joey actually ends up with.

The next episode of The Bachelor will see Joey spend one-on-one time away from the cameras with each of his final three women in what’s known as the Fantasy Suites.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In an interview weeks ago, Joey shared the warning he had received ahead of the Fantasy Suites episode, which are often the most dramatic of each season.

“I was kind of warned about that, I’ve heard it in the past,” Joey told E! News about the online chatter that frequently comes from fans after the Fantasy Suites episode.

“And for me I just tried my best to, again, be aware that I was going to hopefully be watching this back with my forever person.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.