The Bachelor premiere – live: 32 contestants enter the mansion to meet Joey Graziadei

Former ‘The Bachelorette’ fan-favourite is returning as the season 28 star of ‘The Bachelor’

Monday 22 January 2024 18:00
The Bachelor is back tonight (Monday, 22 January), with Bachelorette fan-favourite Joey Graziadei returning for his second chance at love.

Joey was announced as the next bachelor during The Bachelorette’s season 20 finale, where he finished in second place.

Season 28 will welcome back host Jesse Palmer, who permanently took over for former longtime host Chris Harrison, who was fired in 2021 after he made controversial comments in an Extra interview.

The new season – which will see 32 women entering the Bachelor mansion, all competing for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart – comes off the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off. In that series, the franchises’ first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, found his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the night on live television.

US viewers will be able to tune into the premiere episode of The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 5pm PT/8pm ET tonight.

Nearly half a year after Joey Graziadei placed second on season 20 of The Bachelorette, he returns as the star of The Bachelor season 28.

Read more about the 28-year-old tennis teaching professional here:

Who is the new Bachelor? Everything we know about Joey Graziadei

‘The Bachelorette’ fan-favourite Joey Graziadei returns as season 28’s bachelor

Welcome to The Independent’s inaugural The Bachelor liveblog, hosted by me, The Bachelor newbie Inga Parkel. I will be watching the season 28 premiere of the show, and putting all of my thoughts here. So stay tuned and follow along!

