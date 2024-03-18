For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bachelor returns tonight (18 March) with its highly anticipated “The Women Tell All” episode, which reunites the season’s star, Joey Graziadei, with most of the women he’s eliminated so far.

Filmed in front of a studio audience, the episode will see host Jesse Palmer speak with all of the women that Joey has sent home.

And according to popular blogger Reality Steve, the women don’t disappoint as they spill all of the behind-the-scene drama, and even get into some more of it live.

Beware, potential spoilers from The Bachelor’s “Women Tell All” episode to follow

While Reality Steve already “revealed” that Rachel was eliminated after last week’s Fantasy Suites, he has now confirmed that to be true in the newest episode of his eponymously titled podcast.

“Tonight, we’ll see Rachel get eliminated because she is at the Women Tell All,” he said.

“There’s going to be drama, obviously, with the women surrounding Maria,” he said, alluding to the season’s feud between Maria and Jess, Lea and Sydney, all of whom fans can expect to see tonight.

(L-R) ‘The Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer and Joey Graziadei in ‘The Women Tell All’ episode (Disney)

Since the episode is taped four months after the events of the season, Reality Steve reminded fans that the women are told by producers to bring up the drama as if it were fresh.

“I’m guessing most of these women if they had their way, would just be like, ‘Do I really have to? Is this necessary? Is this going to accomplish anything?’” Reality Steve said, adding: “We know in the past that the ‘Women Tell All’ has been used for the Bachelor in Paradise audition.”

Bachelor in Paradise is a spin-off of the main franchise, which brings former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants together in an isolated Mexican locale for a second chance at love.

Supposedly, Sydney, Jess and Lea separately take on Maria, Women’s Magazine Health reports. However, they all apparently come to an understanding and squash their resentment of each other.

Reality Steve also speculated that either 29-year-old Maria or 25-year-old Daisy would be chosen to be the next Bachelorette. The franchise traditionally chooses the star of its next series from the previous season’s pool of contestants.

Last week’s episode of ABC’s popular reality dating show saw Joey enjoy one-on-one time with Rachel, Daisy and Kelsey A before entering fantasy suites with each of them. Fantasy suites give the Bachelor time to spend the night with each woman, away from the cameras and microphones.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on ABC, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.