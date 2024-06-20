The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach says fans calling him ‘cousin’ can be exasperating

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach has reflected on the hit restaurant drama’s runaway popularity, noting that hearing constant shouts of “Cousin” can be tiring.

Moss-Bachrach, 47, plays “Cousin” Richie in the show, which follows the lives of the employees of a Chicago sandwich shop as they dream of opening a fine dining restaurant.

The series debuted on FX in 2022 and has so far released two seasons. It was one of the biggest successes at this year’s TV celebrations, including the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Critics Choice Awards. Stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Moss-Bacharach were repeatedly rewarded for their acting.

Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview, Moss-Bachrach commented on the show’s international appeal: “I was on top of a little mountain outside Kyoto and a Korean couple came up to me and were saying how much they love the show.”

He added: “I get a lot of comments. People yell ‘Cousin!’ at me all day.”

“Sometimes, you know, you’re just not having a great day,” he continued. “And it’s just like: I’m sorry, man, I don’t have much for you.”

The third season of The Bear is set to be released in full on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 27 June.

When the third season was announced, FX entertainment president Nick Grad spoke of the network’s excitement for the future of the show.

“The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” he said in a statement.

“We’re so proud to partner with [producers and writers] Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

The success of the show has helped raise Moss-Bachrach’s profile, with the Massachusetts-born actor recently landing the part of Ben Grimm/The Thing in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster The Fantastic Four.

He will star alongside The Last of Us’s Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.