The Bear ‘renewed for season 4’ after awards season success

Awards ceremonies, be warned – serial winner The Bear will likely be cleaning up for ceremonies to come, as reports claim it has been renewed for a fourth season.

The chaotic comedy-drama, documenting the lives of the employees of a Chicago sandwich shop, was one of the biggest successes at this year’s TV celebrations, including the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Critics Choice Awards.

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach were repeatedly rewarded for their acting skills, along with the series in general.

Despite The Bear only having released two seasons so far, multiple reports have stated that the show will return for a fourth series. In November, it was renewed for season three.

Deadline reports that several sources have confirmed season four is in the works. However, FX, The Bear’s broadcast network, declined to comment.

The Independent has reached out to Disney+, The Bear’s UK streaming platform, for comment.

Rumours about a fourth season began after local Chicago press hinted at the TV show shooting additional episodes in the area, outside of season three’s planned instalments.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White in ‘The Bear’ (FX)

It is thought that the decision to film two seasons of the programme without a break is due to the schedules of the actors, with Edebiri and White being particularly in demand.

In 2023, Edebiri, who plays sous-chef Sydney, starred in several additional projects including Bottoms, Theater Camp, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The 28-year-old also made a cameo in the charming teaching faculty comedy, Abbott Elementary.

White, who plays tortured head chef Carmy, recently acted in the Zac Efron-fronted wrestling drama The Iron Claw alongside Triangle of Sadness star Harris Dickinson.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White as Sydney and Carmy in ‘The Bear’ (FX)

Upon the announcement of a third season of The Bear, FX entertainment president Nick Grad spoke of the network’s excitement for the future of the show.

“The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” he said in a statement.

“We’re so proud to partner with [producers and writers] Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

Season three of The Bear is slated to air later this year.