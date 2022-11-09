Jump to content

The Crown: Princess Diana’s biographer says Elizabeth Debicki ‘really conveys’ the royal he knew

Andrew Morton worked with Diana on his 1992 book ‘Diana: Her True Story’

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 09 November 2022 09:50
Comments
The Crown Season 5 trailer

Royal biographer Andrew Morton has praised Elizabeth Debicki’s performance as Princess Diana in The Crown season five.

The Netflix series returned on Wednesday (9 November) with a new season and a new cast.

You can follow updates from The Independent’s live blog here.

Princess Diana, who was first introduced in season four played by Emma Corrin, is now being portrayed by Australian actor Debicki.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (9 November), writer Morton, who worked with Diana on his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, said that Debicki reminded him of the royal he had known.

“I don’t say this slightly but that performance really conveys the Diana I got to know for a couple of years in the early 1990s,” he said.

“I was struck just watching the episode about how the paper I typed the book on was the same paper, the typeface was the same. The attention to detail was astounding. I’m really quite blown away by it. Of course there are liberties taken but Peter Morgan has done a remarkable job.”

Morton released his biography of Diana in 1992, but always denied her involvement in the book.

However, following her death in 1997, the book was reissued two months later titled Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words, with Morton acknowledging that Diana had been his main source of information.

The Crown season five is on Netflix now.

