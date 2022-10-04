Jump to content

The Crown: Netflix looking for young actor to play Prince Harry aged 16 to 20 in season 6

Actor doesn’t need experience, but must have a ‘strong physical resemblance’ to royal

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 04 October 2022 10:03
Comments
The Crown season 5: First teaser released

Netflix is searching for an actor to play Prince Harry in season six of The Crown.

The final season of Netflix’s historical drama is expected to focus on the years following Princess Diana’s death.

While the actors playing Prince Harry in childhood have previously been announced, a new job advert has been posted online in search of an “exceptional” actor with a strong resemblance to the royal to portray him on the cusp of adulthood.

The actor will be playing the Duke of Sussex between the ages of 16 and 20, with the advert stating that the part will be a “leading role”.

It says that Harry will play a “significant” part in the sixth season of The Crown, with filming beginning in November.

“No previous acting experience is required,” the advert reads.

Applicants are asked to apply with a selfie and 30-second clip talking about something they love doing.

The deadline for applications is Friday 14 October at 12.59am. You can find the full advert and apply here.

The age of the casting for Prince Harry suggests that The Crown season six will follow the royal into early adulthood.

Prince Harry in 2004, aged 20

(Getty Images)

In September, Netflix released the first trailer for The Crown season five, which shows an “all-out war” between Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

Imelda Staunton will be portraying Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip.

The Crown season five comes to Netflix on Wednesday 9 November.

