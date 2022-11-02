Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of Great British Bake Off were left confused by the latest episode.

The quarter-final aired on Tuesday night (1 November).

Viewers were baffled by the technical challenge as contestants were asked to make spring rolls, which fans said was “not baking”. They also raised questions over contestant Janusz Domagala’s missing spring roll.

“Everyone shut up, where’s Janusz’s missing spring roll?” asked one fan.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith challenged bakers for pastry week, with the five remaining contestants tasked with making eight spring rolls in just one hour and 20 minutes.

When it came time to present their plates, however, one of Domagala’s spring rolls appeared to have vanished.

“Deep fried eight, and seven ended up on the plate. I don’t know what happened,” he said when asked by the judges about the missing roll.

Bake Off fans took to Twitter to share their own confusion at the mystery of the missing spring roll.

“Biggest mystery in years, where is Janusz’s 8th spring roll?” asked one viewer.

Another asked: “Janusz’s missing eighth spring roll will go down in history.”

“That eight spring roll is going to keep me awake tonight,” shared someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “I hope Scotland Yard is going to launch an investigation into the missing spring roll.”

Fans also expressed their confusion at the technical challenge itself, with many wondering why bakers were tasked to make spring rolls over more traditional baked goods.

“Spring rolls, the world famous baked good… what the hell is this technical?” said one viewer.

“Spring rolls?! Are you kidding me?! Since when is a spring roll baking huh? Aye nae problem I’ll just whip up a victoria spring roll for the Bake Off,” wrote another.

Someone else wrote: “Remember when it was a legit baking competition and not make-random-food-with-a-very-flimsy-link-to-baking-in-a-ridiculously-short-timeframe.”

Maxy Maligisa was the latest baker to hang up her apron this week, with the quarter-finalist saying she “would have loved to have made it to the finals”.

(Mark Bourdillon)

“Still finding it hard to believe that I actually made it to the tent,” she wrote in her departure letter to fans.

“Having gotten so far in the competition, I would have obviously loved to have made it to the finals, however I am still super proud of how far I managed to come.”

“I have grown and become more confident as a person, gained new friends and left the tent a better baker,” she added.

The Great British Bake Off airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4 and All 4.