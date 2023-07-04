The Idol viewers left perplexed by hairbrush detail in final episode

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Idol viewers have been left perplexed by a plot reveal in the closing moments of the HBO show.

On Sunday (2 July), the series, which has been the most divisive release of the year, aired its fifth and final episode.

Over the course of its run, The Idol, which was created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, has polarised viewers, with many mocking its “atrocious” dialogue and disturbing branded “trauma porn”.

One scene, featured in episode three, saw Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star Jocelyn recall being beaten with a hairbrush by her late mother when she was growing up. Cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye), whose spell Jocelyn was shown to be under throughout the series, then proceeded to beat Jocelyn with the same hairbrush so she can turn her trauma “into inspiration”.

Tedros tells Jocelyn: “This is really gonna hurt. But if you push through the pain, it’ll be beautiful.”

The hairbrush reappears In the final episode, which aired in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday (3 July), but fans have been left confused by a line of dialogue spoken by Jocelyn.

Six months after Jocelyn boots Tedros out, she is set to perform in Los Angeles’s SoFI stadium, leaving him on the guestlist under his real name: Mauricio Jackson. Tedros shows up and, upon reuniting with Jocelyn in her dressing room, spots the hairbrush.

“Did you see this is the hair bush your mum used to beat you with?” he asks, to which Jocelyn replies: “I did.” When he points out that “it’s brand new”, she turns and looks at him, without saying anything. That’s where Tedros realises that Jocelyn seemingly lied to him about her abuse.

Hairbursh scene in ‘The Idol’ finale has confounded viewers (HBO)

Bemused fans have been left confused by the twist, and are asking others to clear up what the scene means.

“Wait so Jocelyn was the f***ing villain and the entire hairbrush s*** was supposed to be a way for her to get control of Tedros and so now she’s back together with him?????” one viewer asked, with another adding: “Somebody has to explain the meaning of the new hairbrush in the last episode of The Idol pleaseee does it mean the whole story about her mother was a lie? “

“I am so confused by this finale. Wtf did they mean by the hairbrush is new? Was Jocelyn just manipulating everyone?” an additional fan asked.

The revelation backs up Levinson and Depp’s assertion that Jocelyn was in control the entire time, and was merely using Tedros for creativity.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in ‘The Idol’ (HBO)

Depp told Deadline: “Jocelyn is a very calculated and strategic person. She knows exactly what she wants and she’ll stop at nothing to get it. Tedros was her muse and she got what she needed out of him.”

However, considering her story was backed up by Xander (Troye Sivan), other viewers are questioning whether the reveal had any merit and was merely thrown in to shock audiences despite it not making sense.

It’s also being theorised that perhaps Jocelyn is letting Tedros believe that she lied in order to gain control over him.

The Idol is available to stream on NOW.

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/