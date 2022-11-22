The Last Leg viewers divided over World Cup parody song about homophobia in Qatar

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Last Leg has divided viewers after sharing their version of a football anthem to mark the World Cup 2022.

The football tournament kicked off in Qatar on Sunday (20 November), with England winning their first match 6-2 against Iran the following day.

After the win on Tuesday (21 November), the sports comedy show The Last Leg shared their anthem for the World Cup on social media, which was first broadcast during the episode on Friday (18 November).

To the tune of David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and The Lightning Seeds’ track “Three Lions”, the parody song points to some of the controversies attached to the event and its host country.

Issues have included reports of mistreatment of migrant workers as well as Qatar’s criminilisation of homosexuality.

In The Last Leg’s version of the song, “It's becoming homophobic” is sung in place of the original chant: “It’s coming home, it’s coming.”

“Everyone seems to know the score / but we just can't ignore / Dead workers on the floor,” host Adam Hills sings in the clip.

However, the lyrics that have drawn particular attention from social media users make reference to LGBTQ+ people facing violence.

“But in Qatar if Alan Carr toured / And was joined by Boy George / And then even RuPaul / They could end up / Three heads on a spike”, the song continues.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Last Leg aired a parody song highlighting the controversies surrounding the Qatar World Cup (Channel 4 / The Last Leg)

Across social media, fans of the show have shared their opinions, with many questioning the graphic imagery in the lyrics.

“Using the imagery of dead queer people when we are murdered every day and the racist notion that Qatari people will put heads on spikes is gross,” one viewer remarked.

Another comment added: “I was cool with it up until three heads on a spike. Like I get the point it's cool but so extra,” while someone else chimed in with the simple question: “What were they thinking?”

It’s A Sin actor Nathaniel J Hall also criticised the clip, particularly for it being posted in the recent aftermath of a fatal shooting incident at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, USA.

“Jauntily singing graphic descriptions of violence against queer people is not the hot take you think it is,” he wrote. “Allyship is welcome, but this is so far off the mark it’s untrue. Especially in the light of the Club Q shooting in America.”

However, there were also some who saw the use of drawing light to the troubles faced by queer people in Qatar in this way.

“People offended by this are completely missing the point,” begins one viewer’s defence. “It’s poking fun at the ridiculousness of our country getting behind something so shameful as this year’s World Cup.”

“Didn’t think so could love The Last Leg more than I already did. This is top class,” wrote another.

The Independent has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.