The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal (cloned)

New HBO series is an adaptation of the video game of the same name

Inga Parkel
Monday 26 September 2022 18:46
Comments
The Last of Us trailer

HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.

The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023.

It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.

The trailer features key moments from the video game, such as Joel and Ellie escaping a quarantine tent, a set of skyscrapers collapsing, Ellie riding a merry-go-round with childhood friend Riley, and Joel fleeing with his daughter Sarah at the genesis of the pandemic.

Lynskey, whose casting was previously kept under wraps, is set to portray Kathleen, the merciless leader of a Kansas City revolutionary movement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Additional cast members include Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv.

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who voiced Joel and Ellie in the video games, will also make an appearance.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in ‘The Last of Us’

(HBO Max)

PlayStation first released The Last of Us in 2013, and it is widely considered one of the best video games of all time.

A sequel, The Last of Us Part II, was released in 2020 and was also met with critical acclaim.

The Last of Us is expected to release on HBO Max in 2023 in the US.

