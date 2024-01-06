Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer UK? The clues so far

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer UK has returned with a new cast of singing celebrities, and super sleuths Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross tasked with working out their identities.

The hit ITV show, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, returned on 30 December when the first six characters were introduced to viewers.

In the latest episode, airing tonight (Saturday 6 January), fans will get to meet the final six, including Bubble Tea, Chicken Caesar and Air Fryer.

Also in the mix is the colourful Piranha, who says: “Everything about this show is completely surreal.”

While that doesn’t seem like much to go on, fans will also hear more clues during the episode, and get to hear Piranha sing for the first time.

Whoever triumphs in the final will join previous winners including Charlie Simpson, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Nicola Roberts.

Piranha on The Masked Singer (ITV)

In the first episode, legendary singer Dionne Warwick was unmasked as Weather, with some fans grumbling that they would have loved to see her go further in the competition.

However, Warwick previously participated in The Masked Singer US in 2020, where she pointed out the difficulties of trying to disguise her remarkable voice.

Last week, Gilligan guessed that Cricket could be Jamaican musician and TV personality Levi Roots, while McCall thought that Cricket was pretending to be older, and guessed it might be Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Meanwhile, guest judge Charlie Simpson guessed that Maypole was tennis star Emma Radacanu, after she declared that she’d “skipped around the court” and: “I know my net worth.”

Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK last year, after performing as Rhino. The Busted star beat fellow pop frontman, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

McCall, who made Masked Singer history last year with the most amount of correct guesses, said she doesn’t have any secret techniques or knowledge that helps her one-up her fellow judges.

“I might be a one hit wonder!” she said. “I don’t like it when I know 100 per cent who it is. It actually takes the fun out of it for me. It’s much more enjoyable when you think, “do you know what? I think it’s this person, but I’m probably wrong.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.