The Masked Singer semi-final sees Eighties pop idol and musical star unveiled

Air Fryer and Eiffel Tower were unmasked

Ellie Harrison
Sunday 11 February 2024 09:09
Comments
Close
‘Can you come home with me?’: Lorraine compares Masked Singer’s Bigfoot to her dog

The Masked Singer’s semi-final aired last night (10 February) on ITV, with a double elimination revealing two of the celebrity contestants.

Out of the five semi-finalists, Air Fryer and Eiffel Tower were the two characters unmasked.

US pop singer Tiffany Darwish was unmasked as Eiffel Tower, while musical theatre star Keala Settle was unveiled as Air Fryer.

Before leaving, Darwish performed her hit 1987 cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now”.

She called the experience of being on the show “quite magical”.

Darwish, known as “Tiffany”, also has a career outside of music. She has posed in Playboy and has guest-starred on several reality television shows, including Celebrity Fit Club, Australia’s version of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling.

She has also performed in horror and sci-fi movies, including NecrosisMega Piranha, and Mega Python vs Gatoroid.

Tiffany Darwish on ‘Masked Singer’

(ITV)

Settle, meanwhile, told the judges they did not make “many close” guesses, even though one of the hints pointed to her Golden Globe triumph for the musical The Greatest Showman.

In 2017, she portrayed Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in the musical film The Greatest Showman. The track “This Is Me” from the movie, sung mostly by Settle, won the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and was nominated for an Oscar, too.

Keala Settle on ‘Masked Singer’

(ITV)

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly was a guest panellist on last night’s show. She had been revealed to be the person behind the character Owl on a previous episode.

She joined the usual panel of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross.

The grand final next week will reveal the stars behind Piranha, Cricket and Bigfoot.

Comedian Rob Brydon will join the panel, with a cameo by Doctor Who favourite David Tennant.

