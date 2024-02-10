‘Can you come home with me?’: Lorraine compares Masked Singer’s Bigfoot to her dog

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly was enchanted by Masked Singer’s star Bigfoot and even asked them to go home with her after performing in the semifinal of the show.

The presents of ITV breakfast programme was a special guest on Masked Singer episode that went on air on Saturday 10 February 2024.

The panel of judges, made up of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, tried several time to guess the identity of the contestants, with no success.

Lorraine’s was particularly surprised by Masked singer’s Bigfoot appearances.

“He looks like my wee dog, he has that wee face. Can you come home with me?” she told the mystery celebrity after a performance.