A brand new episode of The Simpsons will turn Homer and Marge into anime characters.

Since 1990, the long-running animated sitcom has aired Halloween specials titled “Treehouse of Horror”.

The latest edition will change the format of the series by parodying Death Note, a Japanese anime show based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.

This parody, which makes up just one segment of the anthology episode, will turn Homer and Marge into human characters depicted in the Japanese anime style.

Korean studio DR Movie animated the segment, which has been teased in new screenshots and will air as part of the full “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” episode on Sunday (30 October).

One screenshot also shows off anime Lisa and Bart, who plays the segment’s version of Death Note character Ryuk.

Other segments will homage Jennifer Kent’s horror film The Babadook as well as HBO series Westworld.

The Simpsons is currently on its 33rd season, and has also been renewed for a 34th run.

‘The Simpsons’ characters get anime makeover in new ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episode (Fox)

Discussing a possible end for the series in 2021, producer Mike Reiss said that the show “may just go on forever”, adding that any attempt at a finite conclusion would result in reboots, spin-offs and movie adaptations shortly after.

It is widely accepted among fans that the “golden age” of The Simpsons ended around its ninth or 10th season, but the series still retains a significant viewership.

The Simpsons can be watched in the UK on Disney Plus.