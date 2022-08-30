The Suspect: ITV viewers ‘work out’ who real killer is after just one episode
Crime drama stars Aidan Turner as a clinical psychologist with Parkinson’s disease
Viewers of the new ITV crime drama The Suspect believe they’ve worked out the identity of the killer just one episode in.
The series stars Aidan Turner (Poldark) as a clinical psychologist who becomes a prime suspect in the investigation surrounding the gruesome murder of a young woman.
You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the series here.
Spoilers follow for episode one of The Suspect...
While the police investigators are currently focusing their attentions on Joe O’Loughlin (Turner), the most obvious suspect for the audience is probably Bobby Moran (Bobby Schofield). Bobby is a troubled patient of Joe’s who has a strange obsession with the number 21 (the exact number of times the victim was stabbed).
However, viewers have claimed that the real killer is most likely neither Joe nor Bobby, but Joe’s psychologist friend Dr Gerald Jack Owens (Adam James).
The doctor initially referred Bobby to Joe, meaning that he could have known about Bobby’s obsession with the number 21 and used it to potentially throw people off the scene.
In one scene, Joe also makes a brief remark about his wife being the woman that Dr Owens “wanted” when they both were younger.
Furthermore, viewers have pointed out James’s history of playing villains in other TV crime dramas.
“Surely we already know the killer with #AdamJames in it,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.
“I have a £1 that says it’s the therapist’s doctor and university friend. That actor always plays a git,” wrote another.
“I am sure it’s the doctor,” someone else commented, while another viewer wrote: “Right… an elaborate plan on the part of his doctor to get him out of the way so he can move in on his old university love. Yes?”
New episodes of The Suspect air on ITV every Monday for the next four weeks.
