Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has delighted viewers of ITV’s new drama, Ridley, by playing the piano and singing.

The crime drama debuted on Sunday night (28 August) with the first of four weekly episodes, focusing around Dunbar’s stoic character with a tragic back story.

While the plot sounds like a classic ITV programme, there’s perhaps one thing that sets detective Alex Ridley apart from the rest - the fact he sings.

As they watched along, many fans took to Twitter during the show to praise Dunbar’s impressive pipes.

