Celebrity version of ‘The Traitors’ coming ‘next year’

Fans of the treacherous, double-dealing and utterly engrossing reality TV series The Traitors are in for a treat after a celebrity version was reportedly greenlight.

According to sources, the studio which makes the hugely popular psychological suspense show, Studio Lambert, has just reached an agreement with the BBC about a celebrity version, Deadline reports.

It is believed that this version of the show will air later next year, which means it will come out after the third season in its current “average Joe” format.

The UK show is filmed at a Scottish castle alongside the US version, with both taking place back-to-back, so the celebrity version could make it a triple filming.

Sources claim that Claudia Winkleman, who won a Bafta for her work on the show, is expected to present the celebrity version too.

This will be welcome news to fans, who had the possibility of a celebrity version hinted at earlier this year when Studio Lambert boss Stephen Lambert told The News Agents podcast that it was “obviously a possibility.”

Naturally, as the show is so popular, it is hoped that some seriously big names will sign up to enter The Traitors castle.

The Traitors is reportedly getting a celebrity incarnation ( Ian West/PA Wire )

While just a few thousand people applied to be on the first season, a whopping 40,000 applied for the second season of the show – demonstrating its runaway success.

And if that wasn’t already impressive enough, nearly 300,000 applied to be on the soon-to-be-filmed third season.

On the off chance that you’re unfamiliar with the format of the show, it sees contestants divided up into Faithfuls and Traitors.

The Traitors seek to “murder” the Faithfuls in a bid to claim the potentially huge prize fund – up to £120,000 – for themselves.