Candidates for the BBC hit game show The Traitors have been found “plotting to use a secret code”, according to reports.

Some Traitor and Faithful hopefuls have allegedly formed group chats to communicate and plan secret code words ahead of the forthcoming third season of the show, which will see a handful of Traitors again aim to mislead and murder their fellow 22 contestants. There is a cash prize on the line for those able to stay alive long enough to reach the final.

While the applicants for the forthcoming third season are said to be in the second round of interviews, Studio Lambert, who produce the show, has reportedly been informed that some of those in the running had been conspiring to win the game together.

“The group chats spoke about using code words,” an anonymous source told The Sun.

“If they were chosen as a Traitor, they were going to say ‘I’m feeling hotter than usual today, anyone else?’ Traitors would answer ‘yes’, Faithfuls ‘no’”.

The Independent has contacted Studio Lambert for comment. The BBC declined to comment.

“They agreed to split the prize pot. Some were just interested in fame and had fake arguments planned to get more airtime,” the source told the publication.

Claudia Winkleman, the host of the reality game show, quit her BBC Radio 2 Saturday show with a final sign off last week (23 March). She is expected to be returning to host the forthcoming third season of The Traitors.

Claudia Winkleman has hosted The Traitors since it begun in 2023 (Getty Images)

The Traitors has been a national hit, with the forthcoming season seeing over 300,000 applications compared to the approximate 3,000 for season one.

Studio Lambert has reportedly removed all the plotters identified, telling the hopeful contestants they risked the show’s integrity.

The source told The Sun that “the group involved are definitely out of the running for series three.”

There is up to £120,000 up for grabs next season, with season two’s winner Harry Clark bringing home £95,150. Clark planned to spend his winnings on family and friends.

Harry Clark (left) betrayed Mollie Pearce (right) to take home the £95,150 prize pot (Loose Women, ITV)

He won the prize after a dramatic season finale that saw the Traitor claim the entire pot after duping fellow contestants, including his on-screen close friend Mollie Pearce.

Clark also revealed that he suffered from sleep deprivation due to the relentless filming schedule of the show.

Shooting is planned to begin this spring/summer in the Scottish Highlands. While there is no release date for the third season set, it is expected to air on BBC One in early 2025 following the previous seasons’ schedules.