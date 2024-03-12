The Traitors returns for Comic Relief special with all-star cast

The Traitors is set to return to TV screens with an all-star cast for Comic Relief on 15 March.

Iconic contestants from the second series will be played by a cast of award-winning actors and comedians in a spoof film version of the hit BBC One show.

Suranne Jones will play Claudia Winkleman - complete with fringe - leading a cast including Diane (Sally Phillips), Harry (Jonathan Bailey), Jaz (Asim Chaudhry), and a special cameo from Mollie Pearce playing herself.

The sketch was revealed in BBC’s The One Show on Monday 11 March.