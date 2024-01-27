The Traitors winner Harry reveals how plans to spend prize money

The Traitors winner Harry was asked what he’d do with the £95,000 prize money, having outlasted 21 other contestants on the hit BBC show.

He gave a heartfelt response when asked by Ed Gamble on Traitors Uncloaked on Friday, 26 January, saying all he needs is his “family and other half.”

“That money is definitely going to treat them. Everything my mum and dad have done for me as kids and given us everything we’ve needed. To be able to give them something they want in return is the best thing ever,” the 23-year-old said.