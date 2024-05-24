For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Traitors winner Harry Clark has revealed his co-star Mollie Pearce still doesn’t trust him after he lied to her to win the show’s prize money.

The former British Army engineer, 23, won £95,150 on the BBC game show earlier this year after convincing fellow contestant and disability model Pearce that he was a fellow faithful when he’d actually been selected as a traitor.

In subsequent TV appearances, Pearce has joked that Clark would have to take her on holiday to make amends for his on-air betrayal. He claims, however, that he’d rather earn her trust back with good behaviour.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Clark said it felt strange lying to Pearce because they had developed a “genuine friendship” on the show.

Clark revealed he immediately asked to see Pearce after celebrating his victory, adding that she had been eager to speak to him, too.

“She just said, ‘You don’t need to worry or stress, no one will hate you. If I could’ve done that I would’ve, you deserved to win,’” he recalled.

Despite Pearce’s understanding reaction to his deception, Clark admitted that he still needed to put in some effort to regain his former co-star’s trust.

The Traitors winner Harry Clark has revealed his co-star Mollie Pearce still doesn’t trust him ( BBC )

“I would rather work to prove myself to her,” he said. “I don’t want to go and just shower someone with gifts. I need to prove that you can trust me. I am a friend.”

Earlier this month, Clark revealed that he has barely spent any of his winnings from The Traitors so far, using only some of the funds to help clear his family’s debts.

Speaking at the TV Baftas at the Royal Festival Hall, Clark admitted that he wished he could spend his prize money “on rent”, but explained that his father monitors the cash to ensure that he can buy a house one day instead.

“He’s got his head screwed on,” said Clark of his father. “He’s looking after me [and] making sure I can get my first place.”

Clark explained that he’d given members of his family “a bit of dosh just to pay off their debts so they haven’t got to worry” about their finances.

“That’s all I’ve wanted to do all my life,” he said. “And that’s all I’ll continue to work for.”