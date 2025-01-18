Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors is known for being the most deceptive show on television – and participants are tested long before getting in front of the cameras.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the series follows a group living in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Among them are a number of “Traitors”, who conspire to eliminate others without being detected.

Series two finalist Jaz Singh has revealed the pre-show process hopeful participants undergo at the hands of BBC producers and likened the experience to a “game before the game”.

Speaking to The Sun, Singh detailed how he had been encouraged to apply for the show by his father after seeing an advert on Instagram saying the series was looking for Mancunians.

The application, which took the TV star roughly two hours and included questions such as “what’s your biggest fear?” and “what’s your biggest lie?”, quickly led to an email from The Traitors producers.

“I went through a hundred Zooms, a hundred auditions,” Singh said, admitting he initially thought the entire application process must be a scam due to its elaborate nature.

Two weeks prior to filming, producers told Singh his application had been successful. However, he still faced his biggest challenge – not breaking his NDA about his involvement in the show.

open image in gallery Jaz Singh on ‘The Traitors' ( BBC )

“You have to get a ton of stuff prepared, how you’re going to deliver this information to various family members to keep this a secret, because you’re under an NDA, and they will sue you for hundreds of thousands of pounds of TV damages if this gets leaked,” he revealed.

“So it is such a tactful process, and then to get on eventually, it’s mind-blowing,” Singh added.

“You are playing the game before you even enter that castle, before you even get a tap on the shoulder, before you put them blindfolds on, before Claudia says ‘hello’.”

On Wednesday (22 January), suspicions on The Traitors will enter an all-time high as the game enters its final quarter before concluding on Friday, 24 January.

Last week, viewers questioned Minah’s decision making after she recruited Charlotte as the newest traitor after voting off her fellow Traitor, Linda.

open image in gallery ‘The Traitors’ star Minah has been criticised by viewers for her latest move ( BBC )

Selecting Charlotte as a replacement – who’s fake Welsh accent viewers describe as “the most unnecessary thing ever about this series of The Traitors” – Minah came under fire by fans who think she made a “massive mistake”.

Fans took to X/Twitter to express their frustration, with one user writing: “Minah has fumbled the bag on this one. Jake was the only choice to recruit really. No traitor would throw suspicion on a fellow traitor from day one like he did with Linda #TheTraitorsUK.”

The Traitors airs on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.