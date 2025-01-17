Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thanks to its perfect blend of game playing in pursuit of prize money, high-stakes drama, psychological warfare, crying (a lot of it) and contestants unlike those usually found on reality TV shows (we’re looking at you, Love Island), The Traitors is a huge hit for the BBC.

It’s now officially back on our screens, with season three dominating WhatsApp groups and social media feeds once more. But as well as game playing and divisive characters, it’s Claudia Winkleman’s aspirational knit-heavy wardrobe that steals the show.

Fans of The Traitors tune in just as much for her covetable style as for the programme itself. The Winkleman effect has caused myriad pieces to sell out (see that chunky red jumper she wore in season two). With the help of her stylist Sinead McKeefry, the presenter has carved out a niche for herself – think monochrome separates, fingerless gloves, boxy silhouettes and oversized fits.

Speaking to The Independent, McKeefry said: “Claudia has a great sense of style. Her signature fringe and her influences are old rock, like Patty Smith... she brings some natural edge to each look.” As for what we can expect in later episodes, McKeefry tells us it’s “definitely got more of a punk flavour this year. We’ve gone more gothic and there’s plenty more dramatic moments yet to come.”

open image in gallery A classic Winkleman look, featuring a tweed blazer, black leggings and ankle boots ( BBC )

Favouring chunky wool, tweed and velvet fabrics, Winkleman’s wardrobe perfectly complements the moody feel of the show, from the gothic Scottish castle to the tense roundtable setting. “The evening look is all about velvet, devoré fabrics and more shirting. It says ‘evening’ but it’s quite masculine,” McKeefry says. “The looks can hold their own against tense moments where Claudia is listening to all of them throw each other under the table. It suits the drama to have dark colours and velvets.”

If you were a fan of Winkleman’s now-iconic “funeral” outfit in last year’s series, McKeefry has good news. “We’ve taken a lot of inspiration from Claudia’s funeral look, and run with it this year.”

The styling once again favours a high-low approach. “If you’ve got more heavyweight and investment items, then they can naturally elevate something that’s from Amazon. We do use some designers, and then we use them to elevate something from Zara or a Spanx legging.” Claudia’s signature red leather gloves are just £24.99 from Amazon while pieces from affordable names such as Jigsaw and Sister Jane appear in the new series.

open image in gallery The country blazer is elevated by a frill blouse ( BBC )

So, if Claudia Winkleman’s looks on The Traitors are on your 2025 mood board, I’ve found all her looks so far on season three of the show – plus, the high street alternatives.

Episode eight

open image in gallery ( BBC / Studio Lambert )

McKeefry emphasises that the key to nailing Claudia’s looks in The Traitors is layering. Claudia’s latest outfit proves just this. The presenter wore a signature oversized knit over a dramatic lace evening gown, before adding a grey wool overcoat and green fingerless gloves for the mission in episode eight.

The dark green knit is from Scottish label Brora (£139, Broraonline.com), the gown is a Costarellos strapless bustier design (£948, Mytheresa.com), the coat is a Bella Freud number (£625, Bellafreud.com) and the vintage-inspired arm warmers hail from Brora (£79, Broraonline.com).

For something more affordable, try this Lace and Beads tulle maxi dress (£95, Johnlewis.com) under a roll neck (£29.99, Zara.com) and throw on this oversized grey coat (£69.99, Zara.com).

open image in gallery ( BBC / Studio Lambert )

For the roundtable, Claudia served a masterclass in effortless dressing with this Emilia Wickstead co-ord (£275, Emiliawickstead.com, £305, Emiliawickstead.com). Recreate the look with this Me + Em’s houndstooth olive green co-ord (£87.50, Meandem.com, £105, Meandem.com), which boasts a similarly laidback feel.

Episode seven

open image in gallery ( BBC / Studio Lambert )

McKeefry styled Claudia in a classic Traitors look for episode seven. Pairing a black fair isle knit from Scottish knitwear label Brora (£155, Broraonline.com) with a wool A-line kilt from Scottish brand Le Kilt (£550, Lekilt.co.uk). A thoroughly practical winter look, the kilt adds that high-fashion feel.

The Bora black knit is out of stock, but the ivory and apple colourways are still available. Or, Nobody’s Child has a near-identical fair isle style (£57, Nobodyschild.com). As for the kilt, Brora has an excellent mini version (£145, Broraonline.com) while this Asos style features a similar midi length (£100, Asos.com).

Episode six

One of Winkleman’s dramatic looks, the presenter wore an incredible shearling maxi coat from Raey (£850, Endource.com) with faux fur Chanel boots for the mission in episode six. To recreate the statement outfit, Topshop has a premium-looking shearling maxi coat for just £110 (Asos.com), while Very has a similar shearling style (£195, Very.co.uk) and Urban Outfitters has this maxi faux fur coat (£109, Urbanoutfitters.com). If Chanel is out of budget, snap up these furry boot styles at Asos (£60, Asos.com) and Debenhams (£39.99, Debenhams.com).

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

Claudia’s evening look was as grungy as ever. McKeefry styled the presenter in a Self Portrait black tweed cardigan with white bow detailing, a black skin-tight turtleneck, her signature Spanx leggings and chunky Bottega black boots. Nail the look with this River Island tweed-style cardigan (£40, Riverisland.com) over a Mango black turtleneck (£15.99, Mango.com).

Episode five

In episode five of The Traitors, Winkleman opted for elevated country attire. Styling a cashmere aran knit vest in olive (£640, Shoppurdey.com) over a statement lace stand collar white shirt (£475, Shoppurdey.com) from the same label, the presenter also wore her signature black Spanx leggings with a pair of Hunter olive green wellies (£130, Hunterboots.co.uk). For a more affordable take, try this knit vest from M&S (£25, Marksandspencer.com) and this ruffle blouse (£99, Marksandspencer.com) from the high street store’s collaboration with Sienna Miller.

For the roundtable, Winkleman plumped for a gothic dress from now-closed label The Vampire’s Wife. Both this H&M style (£44.99, Hm.com) and this & Other Stories mini (£49, Stories.com) are stellar alternatives.

Episode four

Searches skyrocketed for Claudia Winkleman’s statement jumper in episode four of the new season. The rose-embroidered cashmere knit in question hails from designer label Barrie (Barrie.com) and will set you back a casual £1,400. For a similar look, try this Essential Antwerp floral motif jumper (£168, Essential-antwerp.co.uk), this Asos rose-embroidered jumper (£25.50, Asos.com) or a simple beige cashmere crew neck from Cos (£155, Cos.com). The Connolly trousers (£395, Connolly.com) worn by Claudia in brown are currently sold out, but this similar Hush cord style (£65, Hush-uk.com) will help you nail the aesthetic. Claudia’s sleek brown riding boots hail from The Row (£2,470, Therow.com) but this pair from Mango boasts a near-indentical look (£119.99, Mango.com).

In the mission, McFeefry styled a Gucci camel trench coat over the Barrie jumper, with this Mango coat (£139.99, Mango.com) offering the same look at a fraction of the cost.

Arguably Winkleman’s best roundtable look yet, the presenter wore a statement velvet blazer with pink piping from sustainable tailoring brand Knatchbull (similar style, £1,895, Knatchbull.com). Styling over a Zara white shirt (£22.99, Zara.com), her go-to Spanx leggings (£68, Harrods.com) and Bottega chunky black boots. This Reiss velvet blazer with piping (£178, Selfridges.com) is a great substitute for the presenter’s designer jacket, while any black tie (£10, Marksandspencer.com) will give it that signature androgynous feel.

Episode three

For the mission in episode three of The Traitors, McKeefry styled Winkleman in an entirely Connolly look. The statement grey trench coat, grey cashmere crew neck (£1,500, Connollyengland.com) and punk-inspired tartan green trousers (£650, Connollyengland.com) are a high-fashion take on country dressing.

For those shopping on a smaller budget though, this dogtooth Hush grey coat (£145, Hush.co.uk), Cos cashmere knit (£150, Cos.com) and Sezane tartan green trousers (£125, Sezane.com) will help you replicate Winkleman’s rural-chic look.

A classic look for the presenter, she nailed high-low dressing. Combining a high street black blazer from Jigsaw (£110, Jigsaw-online.com) and Spanx leggings (£68, Harrods.com) with a Devore blouse from The Vampire’s Wife and statement black Bottega boots, the look perfectly suits the drama of the round table. This pair of chunky boots from Asos (£51.99, Asos.com) will achieve a similar elongating effect while this lacy black blouse from Mint Velvet (£65, Mintvelvet.com) is an affordable way to channel The Vampire’s Wife.

Episode two

No stranger to a statement knit, Winkleman wore a jumper from Japanese menswear label Kapital (£455, Libertylondon.com)with a pair of Holland and Cooper faded biker jeans (£145, Hollandandcooper.com) and Dr Marten chunky brown ankle boots in episode two of season three. The fair isle design is timeless while the skeleton detailing adds some edge. With the designer jumper setting you back more than £400, opt for this more affordable jacquard cardigan from H&M (£27.99, Hm.com) or this brown fair isle knit from Asos (£32.99, Asos.com). Size up for an exaggerated fit à la Winkleman.

Episode one

In the opener of season three, Winkleman is back in one of her most signature looks. McKeefry styled the statement black wool cape (£730, Luxuryfamilyaffair.com) from Luxury Family Affair from season two with a pair of leather red gloves. Get a similar look for less with Cos’s elegant merino wool cape (£135, Cos.com) and Accessorize’s leather fingerless red gloves (£11, Accessorize.com).

open image in gallery ( BBC )

A classic Winkleman look, episode one saw the presenter opt for a countryside-chic herringbone blazer from Holland & Cooper (£549, Hollandcooper.com). Keeping the colour palette moody, the blazer was styled with a black skin-tight turtleneck, black leggings and black suede ankle-heeled boots. Achieve a similar vintage-inspired look with a checked wool blazer by Joules (£149, Marksandspencer.com), H&M’s wool-blend style (£80, Hm.com) and an & Other Stories’s houndstooth blazer (£175, Otherstories.com).

