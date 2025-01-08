Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors wardrobe means she is single-handedly bringing back leggings. But not just any leggings, Spanx leggings. Thanks to styling direction from Sinead McKeefry, the presenter has worn the skin-tight trousers with everything from tweed blazers to lacy shirts and chunky knitwear.

In fact, the second series of The Traitors caused Spanx black leggings to sell out. Now, the hit BBC show is back and Google searches for the brand have already spiked.

After the lycra heyday of the Eighties, leggings fell out of favour before having their resurgence in the Noughties (capri and stirrup styles were plumped for by the likes of the Olsen twins, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan). Nowadays, leggings are a staple of off-duty attire (especially when paired with oversized sweaters) and our WFH wardrobe, but Winkleman is proving they can also be high fashion.

In the second episode of The Traitors, she wore Spanx with designer tweed blazers and skinny black ankle boots that helped elongate the leg. Styling leggings with chunky knits – like that mega red jumper from last season that sold out everywhere – has a similar effect.

As for this year, McKeefry has styled Winkleman in her go-to pair of jersey Spanx with a black blazer, lacy black shirt and chunky Bottega boots. “If you’ve got more heavyweight items, then they can naturally elevate something – I think that’s the theme of our styling. We do use some heavyweight designers, and then we use them to elevate something like a Spanx legging,” McKeefry tells us.

So, if you’re ready to wear leggings outside the house, take a note from Claudia Winkleman’s TheTraitors style book and snap up a pair of Spanx.

Spanx high waist seamless leggings: £68, Harrods.com

open image in gallery ( Harrods )

It’s rare to find this bestselling pair of leggings fully in stock, but you can shop sizes from XS-L at Harrods right now. Boasting a super high waist and seamless style, the leggings are designed to deliver a smooth look and enhance and subtly sculpt your figure.

When it comes to styling, take McKeefry’s direction and wear them with oversized top layers and chunky shoes to contrast the skin-tight design. A chunky knit underneath a wool trench coat and statement black boots is an elegant winter outfit, while a longline blazer layered over a frilly shirt and slimline ankle boots will carry you into spring, The Traitors style.

If you’re looking to experiment with textures, the Spanx leggings are also available in velvet (£89, Asos.com) and leather (£89.99, Net-a-porter.com) finishes, too.

