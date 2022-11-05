Jump to content

The Wheel: Contestant on ‘chaotic’ game show wins huge jackpot after answering just one question

The episode’s final moments divided viewers

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 05 November 2022 19:28
Comments
(BBC)

TV viewers watched on in disbelief as a contestant on The Wheel won a huge amount of money after answering just one question.

The game show, hosted by Michael McIntyre, returned to BBC One on Saturday (5 November).

It sees three contestants, selected by chance, compete for a chance to win a hefty cash prize with help from celebrity guests.

Throughout the episode, two contestants named Zeki and Cassie, answered several questions correctly, putting £82,000 into the pot. The third contestant, Helen, was never selected, so wa sunable to contribute to the cash prize.

However, after Cassie answered her final question incorrectly, Helen was given a chance to win all of the money. After answering the winning question correctly, with help from Ally McCoist, she won the full jackpot – meaning that she became the first contestant in the show’s history to win the money having answered just one question in total.

The victory divided viewers, with one writing: “Obsessed with Helen who did not answer a single question on #TheWheel but just won £82,000.”

Another added: “#TheWheel is absolute CHAOS tonight hahaha. Helen hasn’t even had a chance tonight and she’s just won the big money! Absolutely buzzing for her.”

“ £82k for 1 right answer. Imagine,” an additional viewer stated.

However a contingent of viewers were not so impressed.

Ally McCoist helped ‘The Wheel’ contestant Helen win £82,000

(BBC)

“Nah if I went on The Wheel and one of the other contestants won £82k after doing absolutely nothing to add to the money, I’d be rioting,” one person tweeted, while another wrote: “I think it’s pretty unfair when someone has essentially cleared #TheWheel themselves and someone else ends up winning all the money by answering just one question.”

