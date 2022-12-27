The Witcher showrunner teases Henry Cavill sendoff for season three

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Henry Cavill’s character will be given a “heroic sendoff” at the end of The Witcher’s third season.

The season three finale will feature Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth set to lead the hit Netflix fantasy series starting with season four.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill’s.goodbye in a new interview, following the Christmas Day release of the Witcher spin-off Blood Origin.

““Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan’s character]. To me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that,” Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly.

“Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season four. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Cavill’s shock departure from the series was announced by Netflix back in October.

The Superman actor revealed in a statement: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher' (Netflix)

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth also put out a statement, saying he was “over the moon” at the chance to play Geralt.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” said the Hunger Games star.

The Witcher is available to stream now on Netflix.