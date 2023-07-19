Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV’s daytime shows, including Good Morning Britain and This Morning, will face disruptions in the following weeks as the Women’s World Cup kicks off.

Live daytime programming is a staple of the channel, with Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby mixing hard news with light entertainment every weekday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are currently hosting This Morning during the summer holidays.

However, as the Women’s World Cup begins in host countries Australia and New Zealand on Thursday (20 July), ITV’s schedule will see a major shake-up until the final on Sunday 20 August.

Due to the major time difference Down Under, the majority of matches will be shown in the morning UK time. England’s Lionesses play their first match on Saturday (22 July), as they take on Haiti. The game will air at 10.30am UK time on ITV.

Across the tournament, the matches are split between the BBC and ITV, meaning only those airing on ITV from Monday to Friday will impact the channel’s popular daytime shows Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

You can find the full schedule for all the matches, including those airing on the BBC and weekends, here.

Below, we’ve listed the kick-off times for the group stage matches airing across ITV on the following weekdays, along with which of the channel’s daytime shows will be disrupted.

Thursday 20 July

11am: Australia vs Republic of Ireland

Cancelled shows: This Morning, Loose Women

Friday 21 July

6am: Philippines vs Switzerland

Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain

‘GMB’ will face interruptions in the coming weeks (ITV)

Monday 24 July

7am: Italy vs Argentina

9.30am: Germany vs Morocco

12pm: Brazil vs Panama

Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women

Tuesday 25 July

6.30am: New Zealand vs Philippines

9am: Switzerland vs Norway

Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine

Wednesday 26 July

6am: Japan vs Costa Rica

1pm: Canada v Republic of Ireland

Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Loose Women

Thursday 27 July

8.30am: Portugal vs Vietnam

Cancelled shows: Lorraine

‘Lorraine’ will also be taken off air (ITV)

Friday 28 July

1.30pm: Panama v Jamaica

Cancelled shows: Loose Women

Monday 31 July

8am: Japan v Spain

8am: Costa Rica v Zambia

Cancelled shows (likely): Lorraine

Tuesday 1 August

8am: Vietnam vs Netherlands

8am: Portugal vs USA

Cancelled shows (likely): Lorraine

Wednesday 2 August

11am: Jamaica vs Brazil

11am: Panama vs France

Cancelled shows (likely): This Morning