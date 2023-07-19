Women’s World Cup: All ITV’s cancelled daytime shows, from This Morning to Good Morning Britain
2023 tournament kicks off on Thursday
ITV’s daytime shows, including Good Morning Britain and This Morning, will face disruptions in the following weeks as the Women’s World Cup kicks off.
Live daytime programming is a staple of the channel, with Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby mixing hard news with light entertainment every weekday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are currently hosting This Morning during the summer holidays.
However, as the Women’s World Cup begins in host countries Australia and New Zealand on Thursday (20 July), ITV’s schedule will see a major shake-up until the final on Sunday 20 August.
Due to the major time difference Down Under, the majority of matches will be shown in the morning UK time. England’s Lionesses play their first match on Saturday (22 July), as they take on Haiti. The game will air at 10.30am UK time on ITV.
Across the tournament, the matches are split between the BBC and ITV, meaning only those airing on ITV from Monday to Friday will impact the channel’s popular daytime shows Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.
You can find the full schedule for all the matches, including those airing on the BBC and weekends, here.
Below, we’ve listed the kick-off times for the group stage matches airing across ITV on the following weekdays, along with which of the channel’s daytime shows will be disrupted.
Thursday 20 July
11am: Australia vs Republic of Ireland
Cancelled shows: This Morning, Loose Women
Friday 21 July
6am: Philippines vs Switzerland
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain
Monday 24 July
7am: Italy vs Argentina
9.30am: Germany vs Morocco
12pm: Brazil vs Panama
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women
Tuesday 25 July
6.30am: New Zealand vs Philippines
9am: Switzerland vs Norway
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine
Wednesday 26 July
6am: Japan vs Costa Rica
1pm: Canada v Republic of Ireland
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Loose Women
Thursday 27 July
8.30am: Portugal vs Vietnam
Cancelled shows: Lorraine
Friday 28 July
1.30pm: Panama v Jamaica
Cancelled shows: Loose Women
Monday 31 July
8am: Japan v Spain
8am: Costa Rica v Zambia
Cancelled shows (likely): Lorraine
Tuesday 1 August
8am: Vietnam vs Netherlands
8am: Portugal vs USA
Cancelled shows (likely): Lorraine
Wednesday 2 August
11am: Jamaica vs Brazil
11am: Panama vs France
Cancelled shows (likely): This Morning
