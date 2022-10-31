This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield dress as The Addams Family for Halloween episode
Presenters interviewed a woman who ‘fell in love with a ghost named Edwardo’
The presenters of the ITV morning show This Morning stunned viewers with a drastic Halloween makeover on Monday (31 October).
To mark the spooky occasion, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and the rest of the This Morning team dressed as characters from The Addams Family.
Willoughby appeared in the studio dressed as Wednesday Addams, while Schofield came as Uncle Fester.
Alison Hammond, meanwhile, made an appearance dressed as Morticia Addams. Dermot O’Leary, Gyles Brandreth, Gok Wan and Steve Wilson also played along, dressed up as characters such as Gomez, Lurch, and Pugsley.
The studio was also decorated to evoke a spooky Halloween theme. Among the guests featured on the show was a woman who claims to have fallen in love with a ghost called Edwardo.
Some viewers were enthusiastic about the commitment to Halloween garb, with one person writing on Twitter: “Ahh they look brilliant and so does the studio! Love it!!! #ThisMorning.
“My god this is brilliant this is the best thing on this morning for a while well done #ThisMorning.”
Others, however, were less impressed, with one viewer writing: “Thought I’d accidentally landed on Children’s TV… @ITV get a grip #ThisMorning.”
This Morning isn’t the only TV show to feature an Addams Family get-up this Halloween.
On Saturday (29 October), Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood drew wild reactions from viewers after dressing as Morticia Addams for the episode.
Other celebrities have also shared their Halloween costumes for the year on social media.
Among them were Kim Kardashian, who dressed up as Mystique from X-Men, and Kendell Jenner, who put an unconventional spin on an outfit from Toy Story.
Lizzo, meanwhile, sent some fans into a state of confusion with her impressively committed Marge Simpson costume.
