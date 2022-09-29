Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Holly Willoughby playfully hits Gino D’Acampo for comparing her to Flintstones character on This Morning

Chef made joky jibe at start of latest episode

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 29 September 2022 13:26
Comments
This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pay their respects to the Queen

Holly Willoughby playfully hit Gino D’Acampo on This Morning after the chef compared her to a Flintstones character.

On Thursday (29 September), the ITV daytime show began with D’Acampo sat in the place of hosts Willoughby and Phillip Schofield while they stood in his spot behind the kitchen counter.

As the pair walked back to the sofa, D’Acampo jokingly refused to move and took a tongue-in-cheek jibe at her leopard print outfit of choice.

“Hello Wilma!” he exclaimed, adding: “Yabba Dabba Doo! Why are you dressed like The Flintstones? Where is the bone?”

Willoughby, who playfully hit the TV chef, laughed at his comment, replying: “We’re doing leopard print in fashion today.”

Recommended

In the animated show, Fred Flintstone’s famously wears a leopard’s pelt.

As D’Acampo walked back to the kitchen counter, he said: “You look beautiful,” to which Willoughby said: “Bit late now.”

Holly Willoughby and Gino D’Acampo at the start of ‘This Morning’

(ITV)

Both Willoughby and Schofield were recently targeted on social media over claims they jumped the line to see the Queen lying in state. The controversy stemmed from the fact that people had to wait for up to 14 hours to get in.

ITV denied the suggestion that the pair had “jumped” the queue, with the hosts themselves assuring viewers this had not been the case at the start of a previous This Morning episode that aired amid the firestorm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in