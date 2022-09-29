Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Holly Willoughby playfully hit Gino D’Acampo on This Morning after the chef compared her to a Flintstones character.

On Thursday (29 September), the ITV daytime show began with D’Acampo sat in the place of hosts Willoughby and Phillip Schofield while they stood in his spot behind the kitchen counter.

As the pair walked back to the sofa, D’Acampo jokingly refused to move and took a tongue-in-cheek jibe at her leopard print outfit of choice.

“Hello Wilma!” he exclaimed, adding: “Yabba Dabba Doo! Why are you dressed like The Flintstones? Where is the bone?”

Willoughby, who playfully hit the TV chef, laughed at his comment, replying: “We’re doing leopard print in fashion today.”

In the animated show, Fred Flintstone’s famously wears a leopard’s pelt.

As D’Acampo walked back to the kitchen counter, he said: “You look beautiful,” to which Willoughby said: “Bit late now.”

Holly Willoughby and Gino D’Acampo at the start of ‘This Morning’ (ITV)

Both Willoughby and Schofield were recently targeted on social media over claims they jumped the line to see the Queen lying in state. The controversy stemmed from the fact that people had to wait for up to 14 hours to get in.

ITV denied the suggestion that the pair had “jumped” the queue, with the hosts themselves assuring viewers this had not been the case at the start of a previous This Morning episode that aired amid the firestorm.