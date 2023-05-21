Jump to content

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to host This Morning on Monday after Phillip Schofield departure

Presenters for the rest of the week have yet to be announced

Louis Chilton
Sunday 21 May 2023 16:44
Comments
Watch Phillip Schofield's final sign off from This Morning

ITV has announced that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will step in to host This Morning on Monday (22 May) following the departure of Phillip Schofield.

Schofield, who has hosted the morning chat show alongside Holly Willoughby, quit the series this week amid widespread reports of a “falling out” between the presenting duo.

Willoughby is set to stay on as a presenter, but will be taking her half-term break this week.

Hammond and O’Leary currently host This Morning on Fridays, with Willoughby (and, until now, Schofield) taking the reins from Monday to Thursday.

Willoughby will return from holiday leave on 5 June.

ITV are yet to confirm who will host the series for the remainder of the week.

You can follow live updates about Schofield’s This Morning departure here.

After Schofield announced his departure, Willoughby thanked her former colleague in a statement for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

(ITV)

ITV has said that Schofield will continue to work for them as a presenter, hosting peak-time shows for the broadcaster, including a new primetime series.

In April, Schofield was absent from This Morning due to his brother, Timothy Schofield, being on trial for child sex offences.

Schofield issued a statement on social media disowning his sibling, thanking viewers for their support and stating that he “no longer has a brother”.

On 4 April, Timothy was convicted of 11 sexual offences concerning the abuse of a teenage boy over a period of three years.

