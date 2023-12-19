Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This Morning viewers were left divided over a “weird” segment involving the winners of I’m a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

The ITV daytime show’s presenters Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle returned to screens after the former’s stint on I’m aCelebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! earlier this month.

After welcoming Gibson, 38, back to the studio, the presenters announced they would be simultaneously interviewing Sam Thompson, who won I’m a Celebrity, alongside Strictly Come Dancing victors Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

On X/Twitter, one This Morning fan wrote: "Sorry but why do we need them all on together? Much rather Ellie and Vito do their own separate interview. The decline of This Morning continues.”

Another added: "Kind of annoying that Sam and Ellie & Vito’s interviews aren’t separate," while a third asked: "Why are all three on at the same time? Bit weird."

Speaking about the show’s three guests, Gibson told viewers: "The team has lined up an epic show for my return, because today we have the winners of two of the biggest shows on TV. That’s right – it’s the King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and Strictly champions Ellie and Vito."

As the three winners walked into the studio, Gibson told them: "Well done, you. A sofa of winners. I bet it’s been a whirlwind for you guys, hasn’t it?"

Thompson told Leach and Coppola: "I actually watched you guys in the final – you smashed it. I got to hold their Glitterball as well, which was fun."

During the interview, Leach held onto a smaller version of the “cute” Glitterball trophy.

“It’s not the Glitterball, but we get our own little ones and, yeah, it’s really really cute and I can’t believe that I’m holding it,” she said.

Ellie held onto a smaller version of the Glitterball trophy during her This Morning interview (ITV- This Morning )

Gibson asked Thompson where his crown was, to which he replied: “I didn’t get to keep anything.”

The podcast host added: “I really wanted to take the sceptre through airport security, but I don’t have anything to show for it.”

Leach said she was “genuinely speechless and so grateful” when she discovered she had won Strictly on Saturday (16 December).

Meanwhile, Thompson said his victory on I’m a Celebrity earlier this month felt “like a dream.”

Although some fans felt the interview was quite chaotic, others shared their support for the winners on social media.

Sam became 2023’s King of the Jungle (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

“Well done winners....! Great interviews... Hope you all have a super Christmas,” one user wrote.

“Sam is a lovely person,” another added, with someone else calling Thompson “a ray of sunshine”.

Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle, with Tony Bellew following in second place. Former Ukip politician Nigel Farage came third.

Coronation Street actor Leach beat Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams to the Glitterball trophy.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC) (PA Media)

She has become the 21st Strictly champion, and the eighth actor to win the trophy. It’s also a huge triumph for Vito, who only joined the series last year.