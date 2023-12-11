Josie Gibson reveals first thing she did after I’m A Celebrity exit

Josie Gibson did her first interview since leaving I’m a Celebrity and revealed the first thing she did upon leaving the jungle.

The presenter, 38, is a regular on This Morning, and spoke to the show on 11 December

She wholesomely told of how much she hugged her son Reggie, 5, since leaving the jungle. “I have cuddled Reggie like you wouldn’t believe. It was so nice to be reunited with him,” she told This Morning.

“I think we were in there (the jungle) for over 20, 22, 23 days? A long period of time,” the presenter added.