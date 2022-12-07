Jump to content

This Morning viewers in shock as Phillip Schofield defends Lady Hussey over race row

’There’s an 85-year-old lady who might have another side to the story,’ host said

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 07 December 2022 16:14
Lady Susan Hussey asked Ngozi Fulani where she was from 'seven or eight times'

Phillip Schofield shocked viewers after he defended Lady Susan Hussey over the Buckingham Palace race row on This Morning.

The presenter was discussing the situation of racism within the royal family on the latest episode of the ITV show (7 December), when he said said he believes is “another side to the story”.

Schofield was defending the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting, who was forced to resign from her role as a royal aide at Buckingham Palace .

This allegedly occurred after charity boss Ngozi Fulan accused Lady Hussey of making racist marks at a reception held by the Queen Consort.

Fulani, founder and chief executive of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for women of African and Caribbean heritage, Sistah Spice, described the “traumatic” encounter in which Lady Susan persistently asked her what part of Africa she came from.

Talking about the incident on This Morning, Schofield said: “Not the entire picture, I feel, on that story, and there’s an 85-year-old lady who might have another side to the story and is utterly, utterly broken by things she may say were not necessarily the picture to how she saw them.”

He continued: “But that story’s been told the way it’s been told, and I think it’s the way it will probably stay.”

Lady Susan, who served the late Queen for more than 60 years and is Prince William’s godmother, stepped down from her honorary role, and expressed her “profound apologies for the hurt caused” via a statement.

The subject of Lady Susan arose on This Morning as Schofield and Holly Willoughby discussed Harry and Meghan being honoured with a Ripple of Hope Award in recognition of their work on racial justice and mental health at a gala hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation.

Schofield’s comment surprised viewers, with one writing: “I’m absolutely shocked that Philip Schofield tried to defend Lady Hussey. It’s like nobody in connection to the Royal Family can do no wrong in his eyes, except for Meghan & Harry.”

Another viewer called Schofield out for “questioning Ngozi Fulani's account of the racism she experienced from Lady Hussey”, adding: “No Phil there's not ‘always 2 sides to every story’. There is Right & Wrong. Racism is wrong, hateful & undefendable. Using your privilege to excuse it is disgusting.”

Lady Susan Hussey stepped down from her royal family duties following race row

Another noted: “Happy to slate and shame Lady Susan Hussey the other day, now Philip saying that she probably has her own side to the story and defending her honour. Such poor magazine style journalism.”

The Independent has contacted This Morning for comment.

