This Morning viewers are divided after I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner Sam Thompson appeared on the ITV daytime show as a presenter.

Today’s episode (8 January), featured an “on the road” segment, where Sam was set the challenge of assembling a “TM Task Force” to solve dilemmas for its viewers in Manchester.

Ahead of his This Morning stint, Sam told The Daily Mirror: “I’ve always been a huge fan of This Morning and the energy and joy the show brings, but talking to Josie about how much she loves being part of the This Morning family in the jungle made me want to join the team even more.

He added: “From being a guest on the show in December to now officially being announced as part of team This Morning... it’s a real pinch-me moment. I can’t wait to get started, nothing beats the ­excitement of live TV!”.

Sam’s was met with mixed reactions after his energetic appearance on the show.

One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "#ThisMorning didn’t waste any time, getting Sam from I’m a Celebrity to work for them."

Another added: "Didn’t take long for this morning to get Sam working for them #ThisMorning."

“Tone it down a bit Sam, too much switched off,” a third wrote.

But it was not all negative as some fans were pleased to see Sam appear on their TV screens again.

Sam appeared on This Morning’s ‘on the road’ (This Morning/ITV)

“He’s such a joy,” one fan wrote.

A thrilled viewer added: “So glad i’m on a day off as love @SamThompsonUK so much love the energy just makes me so happy watching him. Stay as you are Sam.”

“Aw man he’s a wee sweetheart Look at him so happy to on this morning,” said another.

For the show’s “on the road” segment, fans were given the chance to meet “experts face to face” with “free coffee from the This Morning coffee van.”

Sam was joined by Alice Beer, who was at the Consumer Clinic “to help answer any consumer questions you may have.”

Resident GP Dr Nighat, was also present and ready to dish “out free medical advice” and Lisa Snowdon who was also around to solve people’s “style dilemmas”.

Last but not least, Vet Scott Miller was also at the pop-up event with “his very own pet pop-up clinic.”

The event was held at the Arndale Centre, Manchester in Lower Mall at Exchange Court.

The Independent has contacted Sam Thompson’s representatives for a comment.

This Morning airs from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.