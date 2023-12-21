Sam Thompson opens up on how ADHD diagnosis impacted his time on I’m A Celeb

Sam Thompson has opened up on how his ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis impacted his time on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The “King of the Jungle” appeared on Wednesday’s (20 December) episode of This Morning, discussing the show with fellow campmate Josie Gibson.

Thompson, 31, was diagnosed with ADHD last year.

He described life with the condition to his fellow competitors while on I’m a Celeb.

“I never want to impose what I’ve got on other people... but everyone in there was so intrigued by it, I thought that was so awesome,” the Made in Chelsea star said on Wednesday.