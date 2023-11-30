I’m A Celeb: Sam Thompson opens up about ADHD diagnosis

I’m a Celebrity’s Sam Thompson opened up on being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult and how it’s affected him.

“If I had known as a kid, not much would have changed, but how you feel about yourself probably changes. I remember crying into my textbooks, I was like I can’t understand the words that are going into my head,” he told Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes.

“I’m not ashamed of having ADHD in any way, but I know that I would have felt better about myself at school if I had been diagnosed with it at a younger age,” he added.

ADHD diagnoses in adults have risen significantly in the last few years, with TikTok playing a large part in raising awareness of the neurodevelopmental disorder.