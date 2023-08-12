Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This Morning is set to get a brand new male host in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.

The ITV daytime show recently went through a change following the departure of long-time host Schofield.

In May 2023, Schofield announced he was “stepping down” from the series after it was reported he had fallen out with Willoughby, his co-host.

The following week, Schofield parted ways with ITV after admitting to lying about an affair with a younger male colleague on the series.

Willoughby initially had a break from the show, before returning with a rotation of two presenters: Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who stepped in to host full-time in the immediate aftermath of Schofield’s exit, continue to present the Friday episodes. ITV recently revealed that there will be no fixed replacement for Schofield.

ITV has confirmed to The Independent that presenter Steve Jones will host an episode of This Morning on Wednesday (16 August) alongside former Big Brother winner Gibson.

If the episode goes well, then it’s likely Jones will return for more appearances.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Jones shot to fame in the early 2000s as one of the presenters of T4 and, in 2011, was hired as host of the US version of The X Factor. He also had a small role in Gurinder Chadha's 2008 film Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging.

Steve Jones (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Early in his career, the presenter dated One Show host Alex Jones. However, the relationship came to an end after “a full-blown comestic live on Channel 4” after an interview betrayal involving Angelina Jolie.

He is now in a relationship with model Phylicia Jackson, whom he’s been married to since 2014.

On the latest episode of This Morning, which aired on Friday (11 August), Hammond was forced to apologise to a young fundraiser who called her out for not showing up to a charity event she said she’d attend.