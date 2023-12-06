Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor and comedian Casey Wilson has accused Tim Allen of being “so f***ing rude” on the set of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

Wilson, 43, guest-starred on an episode of the series, which is based on Allen’s popular Santa Clause film franchise. Allen, 70, plays cranky divorcee Scott Calvin, who finds himself instated as the new Santa Claus.

During a recent episode of her B**** Sesh podcast, Saturday Night Live alum Wilson said that working with Allen was the “single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever”.

“Tim Allen was such a b****,” Wilson said, explaining that she had “buried this” story until now because one of the show’s producers is “a great friend” and because her children “loved the movies”.

“So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” Wilson recalled. “I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene.

She continued: “So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

Wilson said that “everybody was walking on eggshells” around the Toy Story actor. “People just looked frantic,” she added. “When he was done, he was so f***ing rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”

Casey Wilson and Tim Allen (Getty Images)

After they finished filming, she remembered Allen announcing that he was “leaving” before dropping his Santa coat to the floor and walking out.

“They hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a b****,” Wilson said. “And this is the best… I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day’.”

The Independent has contacted Allen’s representative for comment.

In early February, Allen was accused of flashing Pamela Anderson on the set of the Nineties sitcom, Home Improvement. He publicly denied the claims, saying that it “never happened” and that he would “never do such a thing”.

The Baywatch actor later responded to his denial, saying: “He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in. What if he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that.’”