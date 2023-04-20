Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new 24-hour phone line has been opened by the independent review team examining the BBC’s response to concerns about DJ Tim Westwood’s conduct.

The team, overseen by Gemma White KC, have said they are keen to hear from Black women.

White was appointed in August 2022, after an internal BBC report into sexual misconduct allegations against the former Radio 1 DJ found that the corporation may have failed to properly investigate concerns raised about his behaviour during his two-decade BBC career.

The new phone line will be live for four weeks from Thursday 20 April until Friday 19 May. The line will be running 24/7 to ensure people are able to come forward with evidence either about Westwood’s conduct or the BBC’s response.

In April last year, an investigation by The Guardian and BBC News saw seven women accuse Westwood, 65, of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour. He denied all of the allegations, with his spokesperson saying they were “completely false”.

A further joint investigation in July found saw 10 more women make allegations of sexual abuse, sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour against Westwood. He has been accused of using his position to exploit women, many of whom are Black.

The findings from the independent review are expected in June or July this year.

Jahnine Davis, an independent safeguarding expert, who is also leading the independent review, said: “I know many people in Black communities saw or heard about the Abuse of Power documentary which featured Black women who have accused/accuse Tim Westwood of sexual misconduct and predatory sexual behaviour.

“We believe there are people with relevant information who have yet to contribute to the review, which is why we are taking this additional step.

“We know that it’s not easy to come forward. We want to make certain those who want to do so can speak directly to someone who has experience and expertise of these sensitive matters and with whom they will feel comfortable.

“If you do have any information that you think we need to know, please do not hesitate to call me.”

The review team can be reached on 08000 121 838, where callers can share their experiences confidentially and anonymously. Callers will be put in contact directly with White or Davis. More details on the phone line are available at the end of this document.

Westwood joined Capital Xtra in 2013 after leaving the BBC. Last April, he stepped down from his show on the station “until further notice” after the allegations against him were published.

Last week it emerged that he had been interviewed under caution by police on sexual misconduct claims.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.