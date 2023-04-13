Tim Westwood has been interviewed twice under police caution after allegations of sexual misconduct.

In April 2022, the former Radio 1 and Capital Xtra DJ was accused by multiple women of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching between 1992 and 2017.

Mr Westwood’s representative issued a statement saying: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.”

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating five accusations of offences alleged to have taken place 1982 and 2016.

Sign up for our newsletters.