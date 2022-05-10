Tina Fey has revealed that she was once “hit on” by Kevin Spacey during her time as an SNL cast member.

The 30 Rock star appeared as part of an on-stage conversation with friend and long-time collaborator Amy Poehler during the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles on Saturday (7 May).

As part of the event, the actors randomly picked questions from a bowl, to answer for the audience.

The first query selected asked them: “Who is the most random person to hit on you?”

While Poehler jokingly responded that hers was the late politician John McCain, Fey shared that former House of Cards actor Spacey once approached her.

“This is the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me,” she began. “One time when he was hosting SNL, at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me.”

Spacey, who hosted an episode of the live sketch show in 2006, was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 amid the rise of the #MeToo movement. Soon after, he came out as gay.

Explaining her reaction to Spacey’s alleged interest in her, Fey expressed disbelief in his motives.

Tina Fey in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in New York City, New York on 28 February 2021 ((Reuters))

“I was like, ‘Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?’” she asked.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Fey made reference to the attack on Dave Chappelle that occurred days prior at the same festival.

“We are not stand-ups so if you came here tonight to tackle a stand-up, find someone from Netflix and get your money back,” she noted.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Kevin Spacey for comment.