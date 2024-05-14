For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

American Football legend Tom Brady said he wouldn’t do another Netflix roast after seeing how his recent one impacted his children.

The retired NFL star expressed his views on the matter while appearing as a guest on The Pivot Podcast’s latest episode.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” he said. “I didn’t like the way that affected my kids. So it’s the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about most in the world.”

Brady, 46, is the father of three children: Benjamin, 14, Vivian, 11, and Jack, 16. He shares Benjamin and Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen was the butt of the joke throughout much of the comedy special that aired live on 28 April. Many of the comedians poked fun at Bündchen’s relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

After the special aired, a representative for Bündchen allegedly claimed that she was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family.”

Tom Brady attends the Netflix live comedy event ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on 5 May 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The source added: “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” People reported.

Nikky Glaser, one of the comics who roasted Brady, said that the comedic team behind the special unanimously agreed not to mention the athlete’s kids negatively throughout the show.

Tom Brady said his recent Netflix show impacted his kids ( Instagram / Tom Brady )

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that,” Glaser said on The Howard Stern Show.

“So, I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully, we make out at the after party — you can pretend I’m your son,” she said, referencing a time Brady kissed his 11-year-old son during the filming of his 2018 Tom vs Time docuseries.

Brady said he didn’t really understand what he was signing up for when agreed to do the roast.

“I wanted to do the roast because the guy, Jeff Ross, became someone that I knew, and then you just don’t see the full picture all the time. So I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it, and at the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”