Bridget Moynahan has shared a cryptic post after her ex-partner Tom Brady was roasted for leaving her mid-pregnancy.

The 53-year-old Blue Bloods star was first linked with the former NFL quarterback in February 2004 before they confirmed their break up in December 2006.

However, three months later she announced she was pregnant with his child. Brady had entered into a relationship with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen by that time.

Comedian Nikki Glaser made reference to these events at Brady’s live Netflix comedy roast on Sunday evening (5 May).

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” Glaser joked.

“To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”

Moynahan shared a social media post shortly after that read, “Loyal people take s*** more personal because they never would’ve did that s*** to you.”

She captioned the post with, “So true”.

( Getty Images )

Fans rallied around to support the star, with one person commenting: “For him [to] allow anyone to say those things about the mother of his children is classless.”

Moynahan and Brady welcomed their only child together, now 16, in August 2007. The Super Bowl champion had started dating Bündchen by that time, whom he married in February 2009. The pair had three children together before divorcing in October 2022.

The model was also the subject of various jokes throughout the roast. On Monday a representative told People that Bündchen was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show”.

Meanwhile, reality star and insult comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced backlash for a controversial joke about reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

“A whale’s vagina, which reminds me... Kim Kardashian’s here. She’s had a lot of black men celebrating her endzone,” Hinchcliffe began, before directly addressing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“Kim, word of advice, close your legs,” he said. “You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

The camera then panned to Kardashian who smiled and nodded, as the surrounding audience members laughed.

While the event was a staged roast, with brutal jokes expected in advance, some Netflix viewers said the remark went too far, branding it “incredibly misogynistic” and “gross”.