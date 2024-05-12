Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Brady has shared a Mother’s Day tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynihan, after his controversial Netflix roast took aim at his past relationships.

The former NFL quarterback, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday 12 May in honour of Mother’s Day in the US. Brady shared several photos of all the mothers in his life, including his own mother, Galynn Patricia Brady.

“Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life,” Brady captioned the post. “None of this would be possible without your love.”

In the first photo, Brady’s 11-year-old daughter Vivian – who he shares with Bündchen – smiled with Galynn as they read a book together. The second image saw Brady’s mother smiling alongside his oldest son Jack, who he welcomed with Moynihan.

Another slide showed the football star posing with his sisters, while the following photo pictured Jack standing in between Brady and Moynihan. In the last slide, the former Victoria’s Secret model was seen horseback riding while her son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian rode alongside her.

Brady’s Mother’s Day post comes just days after his live Netflix comedy roast on 5 May, in which comedians took shots at his relationships with Moynihan and Bündchen. At one point, actor Kevin Hart joked about his 13-year marriage to the Brazilian supermodel, who is now rumoured to be dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

“I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f***ing karate classes a day… Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F*** Tom. The only bruises she had were on her a**. Everybody should have known it.”

Meanwhile, comedian Nikki Glaser referenced Moynihan, who was in a relationship with the former New England Patriots player from February 2004 to December 2006. Three months after their split, the Sex and the City star announced she was pregnant with his child.

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” Glaser joked. “To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”

Following the roast, the 53-year-old Blue Bloods actor shared a cryptic post on Instagram seemingly in response to the comments. “Loyal people take s*** more personal because they never would’ve did that s*** to you,” the post read, which she captioned with: “So true”

Meanwhile, a source told People on Monday that Bündchen was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show”.

Moynahan and Brady welcomed their son Jack, now 16, in August 2007. The football star had begun dating Bündchen by that time, and the pair were married in February 2009. After welcoming two children together, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022.