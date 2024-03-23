Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gisele Bündchen has hit back at cheating rumours surrounding her split from Tom Brady.

In an interview with The New York Times, published on 23 March, the model addressed how her relationships and divorce continue to generate headlines.

Bündchen, 43, announced her split from Brady, after 13 years of marriage, in October 2022. Since then, she has been romantically linked to her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

As she has been photographed with Valente, some fans were quick to assume that she cheated on Brady with Valente. However, Bündchen flat-out denied the allegations.

“That is a lie,” she told The New York Times. She continued: “I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid. I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

Bündchen slammed tabloids that have criticised women and their relationships, and explained how this scrutiny affects celebrities’ families. The model is mother of two children – Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 – with Brady.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labelled as being unfaithful,” she said. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

She said that her relationships will stay out of the spotlight. “No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship,” she said.

Bündchen then revealed that she is dating someone, seemingly confirming her relationship with Valente, who she has been romantically linked to since November 2023.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she told The New York Times. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Brady and Bündchen, pictured in 2021. They announced their divorce the following year (Getty Images)

In 2022, Bündchen and Brady announced the decision to end their marriage. In a statement posted on Instagram, she wrote: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

In recent months, the model has been spotted with Valente, a martial arts teacher. The two have been spotted together in Costa Rica, grabbing dinner and jogging. However a source told People in January that while the pair share a tight bond, they have not put a label on their relationship.

During an interview with Vanity Fair this month, Bündchen also addressed Valente. While she did not confirm if they were dating or not, she praised him and his brothers.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she said. “I’m so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.”

The model added: “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Bündchen for comment.