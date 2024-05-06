Tom Brady mocks Kansas City Chiefs over new ‘14-year-old’ Taylor Swift fans

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Brady ridiculed his old rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, over Taylor Swift’s highly-publicised relationship with tight end Travis Kelce at his Netflix live comedy roast on Sunday (5 May).

The ex-New England Patriots quarterback, 46, participated in the streamer’s annual Netflix Is a Joke Fest, where he was roasted by several of his former teammates, as well as comedians Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross.

At one point, Brady took the stage to deliver some gags of his own.

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls,” Brady quipped.

“In honour of Tay Tay… Let’s take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for 5. Shake it off!” he added, referencing Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour and her 2014 hit song “Shake It Off”.

The recent Super Bowl winners saw a surge in followers after Swift began dating Kelce. The pair sparked dating rumours in September 2023 when Swift first attended Kelce’s game at the Arrowhead Stadium.

She went on to attend 12 more Chiefs games that season, including their four playoff victories. Her attendance increased the team’s ticket sales by 175 per cent, according to CBS.

Tom Brady, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ( Getty Images )

“Tom Brady shreds #Chiefs fans,” ML Football tweeted, alongside the clip from the special.

“Bro cooks the chiefs on AND off the field holy moly,” one fan commented, with a second adding: “Bro is cooking the chiefs without even having to be on the field.”

“I’m a Chiefs fan and I love Tom more for this one,” a third wrote.

Elsewhere in the special, Kim Kardashian made an appearance, taking the stage to crack jokes about her rumoured relationship with Brady.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there's still a good chance I might,” Kardashian said.

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” she added, alluding to her 2007 sex tape scandal.

Brady also appeared to dislike one of Ross’s jokes about former New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Ross began by recounting the moment when Brady infamously told Kraft, “I’m the best decision your organisation has ever made,” when he was drafted into the team in 2000.

This received a huge applause from the audience before Ross delivered his punchline, “Would you like a massage?”

The comedian’s joke refers to the controversy surrounding Kraft and his 2019 arrest on misdemeanour charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlour.

The Roast of Tom Brady is available to stream on Netflix.